Nitish Kumar is leader of NDA in Bihar, submits resignation as CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2025 5:55 pm IST
Patna: JD (U) Supremo Nitish Kumar on Wednesday submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was chosen as the leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners here.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

