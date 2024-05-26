Nitish Kumar’s another blooper: Says Narendra Modi should be CM again

In a slip of tongue, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at a public gathering in Patna accidentally suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should become the ‘chief minister’ again.

“Humaari ichha hai ki hum deshbhar me 400 se bhi zyaada seat jeete, aur adarniya Narendra Modi ji fir mukhya mantri bane. Desh ka vikas ho, Bihar ka vikas ho, sab kuch ho (We wish to win over 400 seats across India and respected Narendra Modi should become chief minister again. Then India will develop, Bihar will develop, everything will happen),” Nitish Kumar said.

He was campaigning for BJP candidate for Patna and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

When corrected it was ‘prime minister’ and not ‘chief minister’, Nitish Kumar replied, “Narendra Modi Pradhan Mantri toh hai hi. Hum toh keh rahe hai ki woh aage badhe. Hum yahi chahte hai (Narendra Modi is already the Prime Minister. I am saying that he will now move ahead. That is what I want).”

The slip-up comes days after the Bihar chief minister asked voters to vote for Ram Vilas Paswan, who died in 2020. Earlier, the Bihar CM said that the NDA will win ‘4000’ seats in elections.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JD-U) who was initially with the INDIA bloc alliance jumped ship to the National Democratic Party (NDA). The party is set to contest 17 out of the state’s 40 seats.

The Lok Sabha elections will enter its last phase on June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.