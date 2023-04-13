Nitish meets Yechury, other Left leaders amid Oppn unity talks

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D. Raja and other leaders here on Thursday amid talks of opposition unity.

Nitish Kumar is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to bring the non-BJP parties together to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yechury, while speaking to the media, said that his party and the Left have always believed that democratic parties with secular ideology need to unite.

He said: “Today, we have to save our country, our constitution and democracy. For this, there is a need to defeat the BJP and the present government at the Centre. Our basic objective is to stop the division of anti-BJP votes. For this all parties need to come together.”

He stated that a joint meeting of all the parties would be held soon wherein the whole outline would be decided.

Yechury said: “We have to save the Constitution today and for that we have to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections. Talks are on with other political parties as well… The front that is going to be formed will always be there after the elections.”

Yechury tweeted: “With Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar to carry forward the efforts to unite secular democratic parties to safeguard the Indian Republic, Constitution and Democracy, severely assaulted by the BJP & Modi govt. Defeat the BJP in order to save India & people’s livelihoods.”

Commenting on the seat-sharing formula, Yechury said that the political alliance will be decided by the CPI(M) according to the circumstances in the states. He added that seats will be distributed as per the political situation in different states.

Citing the example of Kerala, he said that the BJP has no hold there, so the competition will be between the Congress and the Left parties, but in the states where the BJP has to be fought, the opposition parties will coordinate on the seats.