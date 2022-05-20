Nitish wants to ensure support of all MLAs before playing his move

Patna: In wake of day-long raids on the places of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United held a high-level meeting at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Friday evening.

Though JD-U leaders, including national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh claimed that the meeting was called for discussions on choosing the candidate for the coming Rajya Sabha elections, sources have said that Nitish Kumar may execute his “Paltimar” and he wants to discuss it with each and every MLA of the party.

Lalan Singh had hinted that the JD-U is not running a smooth government in alliance with the BJP.

Besides Lalan Singh, all JD-U ministers and MLAs, who were present in and around Patna, came for the meeting.

The meeting lasted for an hour, a source said. The MLAs and ministers have been asked to avoid sharing any issue discussed during the meeting.

As the ministers and MLAs came out from the CM’s residence, a majority of them remained tightlipped and evaded queries from media persons.

Minority Affairs Minister Zama Khan said: “Whatever issues have been discussed in the meeting, CM Nitish Kumar is the only person who can share that with you.”

Senior JD-U MLA Niranjan Mehta said: “Nitish Kumar is our unanimous and undisputed leader. Whatever decision he makes in future, we will stand firmly with him.”

According to a highly-placed JD-U source, the MLAs were called to the Chief Minister’s residence so that Nitish Kumar could personally interact with them and know their views if he takes tough calls in future.

Nitish Kumar wants to take the support of all 45 MLAs to strengthen his position. He also wants party’s sole Union Minister R.C.P. Singh, who is considered as a supporter of BJP, not influence any MLAs to become rebellioous. As the JD-U has already announced the name of Anil Hegde as Rajya Sabha candidate of the party, the chances of R.C.P. Singh going to the Rajya Sabha is almost negative now.