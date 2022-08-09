Nitish’s exit from NDA a shot in the arm for Opposition: DMK

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th August 2022 6:55 pm IST
Bihar: CM Nitish calls all-party meet on caste census on May 27
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Twitter)

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Tuesday said its president M K Stalin’s vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

To take on the Saffron party at the Centre, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said that his party president M K Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had batted for opposition parties to join hands, well ahead of the Presidential election held last month.

This vision of his party chief to fight the BJP nationally, has now gained momentum and it would pick up more traction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharathi told PTI

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Bihar Gov to stake claim

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government after being unanimously declared the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance.

Apparently, the DMK leader indicated that such mobilization of anti-BJP forces would eventually dislodge the Saffron party from the seat of power at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button