Nizam college in Hyderabad seeks Rs 3000 from hostellers amid financial crisis

The college stated that supplies, including groceries and vegetables, have been halted by regular vendors due to unpaid dues.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th June 2025 8:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: Nizam College on Friday, June 13, has issued a notice to all UG and PG hostel boarders seeking immediate financial contributions, citing a severe crisis in maintaining hostel operations.

Groceries, vegetables halted

The college in Hyderabad stated that essential supplies, including groceries and vegetables, have been halted by regular vendors due to unpaid dues, leading to an alarming situation in ensuring daily food and hostel services.

In response, the college administration has appealed to hostel boarders with pending dues to clear them without delay. Additionally, it has requested every hostel resident to contribute Rs 3,000 towards hostel maintenance to help continue operations without disruption.

The notice, issued by Nizam college principal SV Rathod and vice principal (hostels), stressed the urgency of the matter and urged students to cooperate for the smooth functioning of hostel facilities.

