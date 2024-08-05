Hyderabad: Nizam College students protest for 100 pc hostel allotment for UG girls

The students said they were unable to afford private hostels due to high rent.

5th August 2024
Students of Nizam college protesting for hostel rooms in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: Students of Nizam College staged a protest in Basheer Bagh on Monday, August 5, demanding that the authorities provide 100 percent allotment for hostel rooms to undergraduate female students. The protest caused a mild traffic jam from Liberty to Abids.

The ongoing protest intensified as students voiced dissatisfaction with the decision to split hostel allotments between postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) girl students.

According to the protestors, in 2022, there were fewer admissions for undergraduate courses because of this the college management provided hostel facilities to postgraduate students.

However, despite higher undergraduate admission this year, the students have been unable to secure a hostel room.

The students expressed concern that they could not afford private hostels in the city due to high costs and maintenance.

