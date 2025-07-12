Nizam College students protest over denial of hostel accommodation

Hyderabad: Students of the Nizam College staged a protest on Friday, July 11, over being denied hostel accommodations despite meeting eligibility criteria.

According to reports, students are facing delays in being allocated to rooms and are forced to seek accommodations off campus.

This issue comes closely after the college’s mess was closed down last month owing to a financial crisis.

Also Read Nizam college in Hyderabad seeks Rs 3000 from hostellers amid financial crisis

Nizam College principal, AV Rajashekar, stated that the college had pending bills of Rs 16.5 crore from the state government since 2019, The News Minute reported.

The administration is unable to pay its suppliers, who have stopped providing groceries to the college.

Last month, the students were asked to contribute an additional amount of Rs 3,000 for hostel maintenance. Even though the mess became operational within a week after the protest, the bills are still pending, informed a faculty member.

Students continue to face hardships, as dysfunctional facilities force them to incur additional costs of food and accommodation, which puts a burden on those from low-income backgrounds.