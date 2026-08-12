Nizamabad couple dies by suicide, financial distress suspected

Hyderabad: A couple died allegedly by suicide in their house in Nizamabad on Tuesday, August 11, reportedly due to financial difficulties.

They took the extreme step in separate rooms at their residence in Vinayak Nagar. The deceased are identified as 35-year-old Naresh and 30-year-old Meghana. The couple had been married for around 10 years.

Naresh was promoted six months ago

Naresh got the job of an attender in the electricity department after his father’s death. Posted at the Nizamabad Rural Electricity Revenue Office (ERO), he was promoted to junior assistant only six months ago.

Last year, he reportedly purchased a house for around Rs 90 lakh after borrowing money.

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In order to clear the debts, he reportedly planned to take a bank loan. However, he was unable to secure the loan.

After failing to secure the loan, he decided to sell the house to repay his debts. However, some of his dues were still pending.

Couple found dead at home

Distressed over the financial difficulties, Naresh allegedly died by suicide.

Meghana allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in another room and died.

Naresh left behind a note in which he reportedly asked relatives to take care of their children.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is going on.