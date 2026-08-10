Father kills minor daughters at Taj Bangalore, attempts suicide

Bengaluru: A father allegedly killed his two minor daughters inside a hotel room near Kempegowda International Airport before attempting to take his own life, sending shockwaves through the city.

The incident took place in a fourth-floor room of the Taj Bangalore hotel. The accused has been identified as Imran, a resident of Nagawara and a manager with Zimmy, a cab service company. His daughters, Sheikh Zehara, 5, and Sheikh Zoya, 10, were found dead inside the room.

According to preliminary police information, Imran allegedly strangled the two girls and subsequently attempted suicide. Police suspect that he had booked the hotel room in advance and may have planned the crime.

Suicide note blames wife

Investigators have reportedly recovered a death note from the room. Police sources told Siasat.com that the note contains allegations concerning his wife’s alleged extramarital relationship. Investigators are verifying the contents of the note and are examining whether the alleged marital dispute was connected to the incident.

After allegedly killing the children, Imran reportedly injured himself by cutting his throat. Hotel staff alerted the authorities after discovering the incident, following which airport police rushed to the spot.

Imran was found in an injured condition and was shifted to Manipal Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His medical condition is being monitored and police are expected to record his statement once doctors permit questioning.

Airport police have begun an investigation and are examining the hotel room for evidence. Investigators are also likely to analyse closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the hotel to establish the movements of Imran and his daughters before the incident.

Police are checking when the room was booked, who made the reservation and whether Imran had visited the hotel earlier. They are also examining phone records and other digital evidence to understand his movements and communications before the incident.

Bodies sent for postmortem

The bodies of the two girls have been sent for postmortem examination. The findings are expected to help investigators establish the exact cause and manner of their deaths.

Police officials said the investigation is at an initial stage and that no final conclusion has been drawn regarding the motive. The alleged contents of the death note, the family’s background and other circumstances are being examined as part of the probe.