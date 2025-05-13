Nizam’s 59th death anniversary: Call to emulate his tolerance and public service

Hyderabad: Senior member of the Nizam Awqaf Committee, Abul Faiz Khan, called upon the younger generation to follow the legacy of religious tolerance and public service exemplified by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of the 59th death anniversary of Nizam VII, Faiz Khan emphasized the ruler’s contributions not only to infrastructure and education but also to communal harmony.

“Nizam VII, the richest ruler of his time, donated generously to educational institutions and places of worship regardless of religion, caste, or creed,” said Faiz Khan after a ceremonial tribute at the Nizam’s tomb in Masjid Judi, King Kothi.

Masjid-e-Judi in King Kothi, Hyderabad

“Despite his immense wealth, he chose a simple burial beside his mother, Ummatul Zahra Begum, rather than constructing a grand mausoleum for himself,” he said.

The remembrance ceremony was organized by the H.E.H. The Nizam Wakf Committee, continuing its annual tradition. It included recitations from the Quran, Qaseeda Burda Shareef, and Salaam in honour of Prophet Muhammad.

Mir Osman Ali Khan ruled from 1911 to 1948, a period often regarded as the golden era of Hyderabad. Under his leadership, landmark institutions such as Osmania University, Osmania General Hospital, the High Court, and the Legislative Assembly building were constructed. His philanthropic reach extended across India, including donations to institutions like Banaras Hindu University, as well as lands and funds provided to temples, churches, and Gurdwaras.

After Hyderabad’s accession to India in 1948, he was appointed Rajpramukh (Governor) of the newly formed state. He passed away on 14 February 1967. His funeral witnessed the attendance of hundreds of thousands of mourners.

His legacy remains an example of inclusive governance and social harmony, values that deserve renewed attention and appreciation in our times, Khan said.