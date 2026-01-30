Nizam’s jewels under RBI custodial arrangement: Govt to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: A set of Nizam’s jewels is under a “high-security custodial arrangement” with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Ministry of Culture recognises the historical, cultural and heritage significance of the jewellery, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written response to a query also said “no decision” has been taken to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad.

The Nizams ruled the erstwhile Hyderabad State, and after Independence the territory was merged with the Union of India.

Shekhawat was asked whether the government is aware that “173 remarkable pieces of the Nizam’s jewels have been securely stored in the vaults of the RBI since 1995”, to which he said, “Yes, sir.”

The minister was also asked whether the government recognises the deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance of the Nizam’s jewels to the people, and heritage of Hyderabad, and the long-standing public sentiment that these artefacts should be displayed in the city of their origin.

He was also asked whether the government proposes to relocate the collection to Hyderabad for a permanent public exhibition.

The Ministry of Culture “recognises the historical, cultural and heritage significance of the Nizam’s Jewellery including the public interest associated with these artefacts”, Shekhawat said.

He further said that “as per the existing MoU with the Reserve Bank of India for security, insurance and conservation considerations, the Jewellery is under a high-value, high-security custodial arrangement with the Reserve Bank of India”.

However, no decision has been taken at present to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad, the minister said.