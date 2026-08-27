NLSIU cancels convocation amid opposition to CJI, BCI chief’s attendance

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled its 34th annual convocation scheduled for September 12, days after over 700 students and alumni opposed the presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at the event.

On August 3, the administration had emailed graduating students stating that the annual convocation would be held on September 12. However, a notice dated August 27 announced its cancellation due to “unavoidable circumstances,” and that students would be conferred their degrees in absentia, reported Bar and Bench.

“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation. All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies,” the notice said.

Students may choose to receive their certificates by courier or collect them on campus, it added. The university will share a form and the process for students to indicate their preferred option.

The decision comes close on the heels of opposition by students and alumni to BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and CJI Surya Kant attending the convocation.

Students and alumni of NLSIU had objected to Mishra and the CJI attending NLSIU’s convocation, and demanded an unconditional apology from the BCI to the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law’s student and faculty community.

According to Bar and Bench, CJI Surya Kant had held a 90-minute dialogue with NLSIU students to understand their concerns.

The statement, signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni, followed the BCI’s August 13 decision to halt, and within hours restore, enrolment for NALSAR’s graduating batch over its campaign against the CJI’s proposed attendance. Calling the BCI’s actions a direct attack on free speech, the statement described the BCI’s directive to NALSAR to identify students and faculty behind the campaign as “nothing less than a witch-hunt.”

“A University Convocation is a monumental event in a student’s academic life meant to celebrate years of hard work and perseverance. In a country where access to higher education is severely restricted by barriers of class, caste, and gender and poorly designed and conducted entrance examinations, a Convocation marks an important achievement for families. In this context, inviting persons in high office to confer degrees to students towards whom they have publicly expressed their disdain and condescension is offensive, humiliating, and a mockery of students and their struggles,” it added.