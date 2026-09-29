NMC approves 3,981 PG medical seats in Telangana for 2026-27 yr

Hyderabad: For the 2026–27 academic year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 3,981 postgraduate medical seats in Telangana across government, private and deemed medical colleges, according to the official seat matrix.

The seat matrix lists 692 course-wise entries across more than 37 medical colleges, covering MD, MS, DM, and M.Ch. and postgraduate diploma programmes. It includes approvals granted by the NMC up to Tuesday, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

At Osmania Medical College, MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology and MD Paediatrics accounted for 60 seats each, while MS General Surgery and MD Anaesthesiology had 40 seats each. The college also had 34 seats in MS Ophthalmology, 30 in MD Pathology, 28 in MD General Medicine, 22 in MD Psychiatry, 18 each in MS Orthopaedics and MD Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, and 16 in MD Radio-Diagnosis.

Gandhi Medical College had 25 postgraduate seats in MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology, followed by 20 each in MD General Medicine and MS General Surgery. The college had 17 seats in MD Anaesthesiology, 15 in MD Paediatrics, 13 in MS Orthopaedics, 10 each in MD Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy and MS ENT, and nine in MD Radio-Diagnosis.



At Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), MD Anaesthesiology had the highest allocation at 21 seats, followed by 13 each in MD Radio-Diagnosis and MD General Medicine. The institute also had nine seats in MS Orthopaedics, eight in MD Pathology and six in MD Emergency Medicine.

Kakatiya Medical College’s seat allocation included 22 seats in MD General Medicine, while MS General Surgery and MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology had 19 seats each. MD Paediatrics and MD Anaesthesiology accounted for 16 seats each, followed by 12 in MS Orthopaedics and 10 in MS Ophthalmology.

The seat matrix also covers government medical colleges in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Siddipet and Ramagundam, along with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad. The colleges offer postgraduate programmes across both clinical and non-clinical specialities.



Private and deemed institutions across Hyderabad and other districts were also included in the matrix.

The NMC clarified that the current matrix does not cover applications for increasing the existing intake or introducing new postgraduate courses for 2026–27. Any such approvals granted later will be notified separately.

It directed medical colleges to adhere to their sanctioned intake, with admissions beyond the approved capacity amounting to a violation of the NMC Act, 2019, and potentially inviting regulatory or penal action.

The commission has also directed medical colleges and counselling authorities to flag any errors or omissions in the matrix before counselling begins.