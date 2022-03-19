NMDC breaks records, produces 40 million tonnes of iron ore

Hyderabad: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) became the first company in India to produce 40 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in a year.

The corporation started off with producing 4MT per annum in the late 1960s. Currently, they produce 40 million tonnes per annum. NMDC adopted the latest technology to keep up with the growing demands of today and overcame COVID-19 induced slowdowns and cyclical volatilities.

Congratulating the team on the historic achievement, Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC said, “The company’s perseverance and consistency have paid off and I congratulate the team for this historic accomplishment. I am confident that we will continue to cross many more milestones on our way to fulfill the nation’s vision of #AtmanirbharBharat.”

The company plans to become a 100 million ton per annum producer in the coming years, ie. by 2030.