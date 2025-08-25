NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 draws record 28300 runners

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed one of its biggest community sporting events on Sunday with the 14th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, attracting a record 28,300 runners. With this turnout, the marathon has secured its place as one of the largest in India and marked the official start of the country’s marathon season.

The event featured three categories—Full Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K—all concluding at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli. Flag-offs were held at different venues, with Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty leading the 10K and Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis flagging off the Full Marathon.

Wide participation and community spirit

This year’s marathon saw runners from over 150 Indian cities, with about 5,000 outstation participants. Employees from corporates, PSUs, armed forces, government institutions, and civic bodies joined in.

Dr. Reddy’s registered the highest number of participants from a single company (701) and was specially recognised.

Aptar was acknowledged for its 46% women participation, one of the highest among corporates.

Arcesium, which contributed Rs.30 lakh, was awarded as the Top Corporate Charity Donor.

The event also saw participation from 56 elite athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, and India.

Prize money and recognition

The marathon, which holds the distinction of being the second-largest in India with a World Athletics Basic Label certification, distributed Rs.48.55 lakh in prize money across men’s and women’s categories in all three races.

Winners received their awards at the Gachibowli Stadium from dignitaries including Avinash Mohanty, Vinay Kumar, Shreepad Shinde, Toru Yamaguchi, Praveen Kumar, Saurabh Sharma, Nirish Lalan, and senior police officials.

Charity impact

Beyond running, the event also raised Rs.1.4 crore for 29 charity partners and NGOs, against a target of Rs.3 crore by September 15, 2025. Organisers said the marathon has become a model for purpose-driven sports events in India.

D. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), described the marathon as “a true celebration of human potential,” praising the unity and determination of participants.

K. Praveen Kumar, Executive Director (Commercial), NMDC, said CMD Amitava Mukherjee’s passion for fitness reflects in NMDC’s continued support. “We believe a healthy population is the foundation of a strong nation. This marathon is a step toward building a fitter India,” he said.

Shreepad Shinde, Head of Business Excellence, IDFC FIRST Bank, added: “This is one of the most sought-after marathons in India, and we are proud to be part of it.”