No. 1 contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is..

Mumbai: The countdown to the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 now begins. Just a day more, the dance reality show will get its most awaited winner of the season. The grand finale is set to take place on March 2 and fans are buzzing with anticipation.

The competition is fierce among the talented top 5 finalists: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma.

As the contestants gear up for the ultimate battle, we have the name of the contestant who is currently standing as no.1 participant, considering the hype on X space.

Manisha Rani To Win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Manisha Rani, a former Bigg Boss contestant, who entered JDJ 11 as a wildcard entry, has taken the social media spotlight. According to Twitter trends shared by Lady Khabri, Manisha is dominating with an impressive 572.1K hashtags, leaving Shoaib Ibrahim and Dhanashree Verma behind with 4.6K and 4.3K hashtags, respectively.

The enthusiastic support for Manisha suggests she might clinch the trophy, but with the finale just around the corner, anything can happen. The fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when the winner will be revealed. Only time will unveil the ultimate champion of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

What’s your take on this? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.