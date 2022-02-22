No 5G keyboard Android device as Blackberry’s new owner shuts operations

New Delhi:Tech startup OnwardMobility, Blackberry’s new owner, has announced to shut operations and abandon the dream to revive iconic Blackberry phones with a 5G keyboard-equipped Android device.

BlackBerry’s partnership with TCL ended in 2020, and after a few months, it signed with OnwardMobility.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that OnwardMobility will be shutting down, and we will no longer be proceeding with the development of an ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard,” the company said in a statement.

OnwardMobility’s 5G Blackberry had been cancelled earlier this month.

In a recent interview, Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility, reiterated that the company will release a 5G phone in 2021.

The company was working with Foxconn to develop a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone with a physical keyboard and the main focus of the new phones was security.

It was reported in 2020 that BlackBerry will make a return to Europe and North America in 2021 under a licensing partnership with OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited.

BlackBerry exited the business in 2016 following years of declining sales due to the rise in popularity of the iPhone and Android smartphones.

“We are incredibly grateful to the team of seasoned professionals who worked tirelessly on this project and to each and every one of our loyal fans and partners who have supported us throughout this journey,” said the company.