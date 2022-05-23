‘No actress wants to work with budhao,’ KRK attacks Salman Khan

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK often makes headlines through his outspoken remarks or controversial tweets on celebs. He has been criticised for slamming stars and reviewing Bollywood films without any filter. And now, he is back in news again for attacking Salman Khan and his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Twitter.

On Sunday, KRK took to his micro-blogging site and claimed that makers approached Shehnaaz Gill to work with Salman as no other actress wants to work with him. He said, “Now #ShehnaazGill is having all the chances to become heroine of Budhaoo because no any other actress wants to work with him. I am loving it.”

Dekhlo Budhaoo Ka Kya Haal Ho Gya! Pahle producer Bhaga. Fir Director Bhaga. Fir actors Bhaage. Aur Aaj Ki Date Main Kisi Ko Budhaoo Ke Saath Kaam Hi Nahi Karna. Ye hai Anjam #KRK Se Pangga Lene Ka. Abhi Toh Aur Bahut Kuch Hona Baaki hai Budhaoo Saheb. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2022

In his another tweet, KRK said, “Dear @hegdepooja Budhaoo Ki film Sab Chodhkar Bhag Chuke hain, Tum Bhi Bhaag Jaao career Bachana Hai Toh.”

Recently, a close source to the project informed News18 that Ayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will no longer be a part of the film. The reason for their quit is due to ‘creative’ differences’ between the makers and stars. To which, KRK tweeted, “Since all the actors have run away, So Now Saqib Salim, Asim, Bobby Deol can get work under Berozgar Yojna of Budhaoo.”