‘No actress wants to work with budhao,’ KRK attacks Salman Khan

KRK tweeted that as no other actress would want to work with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill is approached to work with him.

Photo of Umm E Maria Umm E Maria|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 23rd May 2022 5:27 pm IST
'People want to humiliate him': KRK targets Salman Khan again
Salman Khan and KRK (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK often makes headlines through his outspoken remarks or controversial tweets on celebs. He has been criticised for slamming stars and reviewing Bollywood films without any filter. And now, he is back in news again for attacking Salman Khan and his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Twitter.

On Sunday, KRK took to his micro-blogging site and claimed that makers approached Shehnaaz Gill to work with Salman as no other actress wants to work with him. He said, “Now #ShehnaazGill is having all the chances to become heroine of Budhaoo because no any other actress wants to work with him. I am loving it.”

In his another tweet, KRK said, “Dear @hegdepooja Budhaoo Ki film Sab Chodhkar Bhag Chuke hain, Tum Bhi Bhaag Jaao career Bachana Hai Toh.”

Recently, a close source to the project informed News18 that Ayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will no longer be a part of the film. The reason for their quit is due to ‘creative’ differences’ between the makers and stars. To which, KRK tweeted, “Since all the actors have run away, So Now Saqib Salim, Asim, Bobby Deol can get work under Berozgar Yojna of Budhaoo.”

