No alliance with MVA as BRS doesn’t need one, says Telangana CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2023 10:11 pm IST
Telangana CM and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the party office in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Thursday

Nagpur: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not enter into an alliance with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and asserted his party will fight every seat in the state in the civic, Assembly and general elections.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating his party’s office, the first in Maharashtra, on Wardha Road here, he said polls must be held using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Queried on whether his party would forge an alliance with the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, he said, “We have seen so many fronts, United Front, National Front but these were not adequate. Hence, we are preparing the BRS agenda.”

“Any party which agrees with the BRS agenda for structural change can come with us,” he said, adding the BRS was not thinking of any alliance as “we will not need an alliance at all”.

Asked about the alleged misuse of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department, Rao said political parties are a pillar of democracy and must not be harassed in such a way.

BRS will be the agent of “qualitative change” in the country and its expansion plans will involve Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Haryana after Maharashtra, he said.

The country’s economy was in bad shape under the present (Narendra Modi) dispensation and every section of society was unhappy, he claimed.

In order to catch up with the world, the country needs to make “some structural change in respect of Constitution, judiciary, economic reforms, social reforms, electoral reforms, administrative governance system”, the Telangana CM said.

