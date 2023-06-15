Telangana: KTR inaugurates modern slaughterhouse near Siddipet

Hyderabad: A modern slaughterhouse built at a cost of Rs 6 crore at Irkode Village near Siddipet was inaugurated by Telangana IT and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

KTR was accompanied by health minister T Harish Rao during the launch, following which they visited the food and pickle stall put up by SHG (Self Help Group) women.

The inauguration was followed by laying the foundation for CC and BT Roads in Siddipet at Kotilingala Temple whose construction is being taken up with a budget allocation of Rs 20 crore.

The ministers also laid the foundation for the beautification of Kappalakunta Tank at Narsapur, the works of which will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 3.33 crore.

#Telangana Ministers Sri Harish Rao (@BRSHarish ) along with @BRSparty

Working President and Minister Sri Kt Rama Rao (@KTRBRS ) laid the foundation stone for water supply works at a cost of 87 crores in Siddipet town. @KTR_News @HarishRaoOffice . @Collector_SDPT pic.twitter.com/LRyLCpmox6 — Syed Ali (@JournalistnpAli) June 15, 2023

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.