Prominent BRS leaders join Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS party in Telangana faced a setback on Wednesday as two key party leaders from Nirmal and Secunderabad districts joined the Congress. Senior BRS leader Srihari Rao and Secunderabad senior leader N Prakash Goud, along with their supporters, arrived at the Congress headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad to announce their allegiance to the Congress. State Congress President Revanth Reddy warmly welcomed Srihari, Prakash Goud, and their supporters into the Congress fold.

In a grand procession, the two leaders reached Gandhi Bhavan, accompanied by bursts of fireworks. Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, the leader who played a vital role in the formation of Telangana, and pledged to present her with the gift of Congress’ victory in the upcoming assembly elections. He assured Sri Hari Rao, a native of Nirmal, of a prominent and respectable position within the Congress party, highlighting the party’s recognition of those who work diligently for its success. Revanth Reddy also emphasized the hoisting of the Congress flag in the Nirmal assembly constituency and focused on securing victory in the upcoming elections.

Directing his message to Endowment Minister Indra Kiran Reddy of Nirmal, Revanth Reddy challenged him to release of details regarding the construction of double bedroom houses in the assembly constituency. He encouraged appealing for votes from the villages where these houses have been built.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the people’s growing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister KCR’s deception and emphasized the Congress’ potential to win at least eight out of the ten assembly seats in Adilabad district. He characterized the upcoming assembly elections as a contest between the KCR family and the aspirations of the people.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the Congress’ significant role in the development of Greater Hyderabad and challenged KTR and D Nagendra to explain the launch of the metro train in Hyderabad, reminding them that the project was initiated during the Congress regime. He attributed the end of riots in Hyderabad and the influx of investment and employment opportunities from international institutions to the Congress’ leadership. He criticized BRS leaders for their involvement in land encroachments, including the Musi river, and emphasized the people’s desire for the Congress to come to power for further development. Revanth Reddy expressed confidence in the Congress winning a majority of seats in Greater Hyderabad.

With the defection of prominent BRS leaders to the Congress, the political landscape in Telangana is witnessing significant shifts ahead of the assembly elections. The Congress party aims to leverage these developments and build momentum towards securing victory in key constituencies.