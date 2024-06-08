‘No apologies’: Asim Riaz’s BIG hint about his exit from KKK 14

Mumbai: Asim Riaz’s status on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently one of the most talked-about topics among reality show fans. Many are asking whether he is still part of the show or not.

Reports recently surfaced that Asim Riaz was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following a major showdown with the host, Rohit Shetty. However, Times Now reported that Asim is back on the show after apologizing to Rohit Shetty.

Yet, Asim’s latest Instagram story adds to the confusion. After reports of his return went viral, he posted a random screenshot on his Insta story with the song “No Apologies” by Billy Alsbrooks playing in the background.

Additionally, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Asim is currently in Amsterdam, as he shared a video from the city.

With no clear confirmation, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from Asim Riaz and his team. Do you want him back on the show? Comment below!

