No black shirts, t-shirts on Hyderabad Metro: HMRL amid protest for Naidu

Hyderabad: Supporters of Andhra Pradesh’s former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called for a unique protest between 10:30 am to 11:30 am in the Hyderabad Metro trains, against his arrest.

In a novel protest, TDP supporters gathered at Miyapur to LB Nagar metro, wearing black shirts and T-shirts.

Supporters of #AndhraPradesh’s former CM and @JaiTDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called for a unique protest between 10:30 am to 11:30 am in the #HyderabadMetro trains, against his arrest. pic.twitter.com/50cloPE7iv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 14, 2023

Tensions prevailed for some time at the metro station, following which the police and metro security personnel announced that those wearing black shirts and tshirts will not be allowed on the metro.

Citing technical issues, the police closed the Miyapur metro station for a while. With agitators mounting pressure to continue their protest, the police allowed them to travel on the metro rail.

As the passengers were held back, the AP MLA Undavalli Sridevi came to Miyapur metro station and expressed solidarity with the protestors, who were reportedly IT employees.

At LB Nagar, several agitators who wore black shirts rushed to the nearby D-Mart store and changed their costumes and participated in the protest after the police prevented them from entering the metro station.

Naidu supporters have been carrying out peaceful protests across the city for a few weeks, condemning his arrest. Several independent MLAs have also extended their support to Chandrababu Naidu.

In Madhura Nagar, the police shifted the agitators to a nearby police station to avoid law and order problems.

Furthermore, a passenger who objected to the protesters raising slogans on board the metro rail, said, “Why are you protesting here? I also belong to Vijayawada. If you want to protest, do it there. There is a judicial process going on. You don’t need to protest here.”