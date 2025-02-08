No cabinet expansion right now: Telangana CM Revanth clarifies

He clarified that he hasn't recommended any names to the All India Congress Committee.

Published: 8th February 2025 4:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has clarified that the cabinet expansion is unlikely to happen in the near future.

The chief minister added that the decision regarding the cabinet expansion lies with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge. He further clarified that he has not recommended any names to the AICC.

The chief minister also briefed the party’s central leadership on the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey and the decision to implement the recommendations of the panel on SC sub-categorisation.

Revanth also invited AICC leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to attend the public meetings in the state. These will be held at Suryapet and Gajwel to highlight the success of the BC caste census and SC sub-classification.

During an informal conversation with the media later in the day, the chief minister scoffed at rumours of differences between him and Rahul Gandhi.

Stating that the state government carried out a meticulous exercise for the enumeration of caste-wise data, CM Revanth said that he has been working on finding permanent solutions to long-pending issues.

