MeeSeva centers in Telangana to begin accepting new ration card applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has directed all MeeSeva centres to enable the services for accepting new Food Security or ration card applications across the state in a memo dated Friday, February 6.

The decision comes after the Telangana cabinet on February 4 approved a subcommittee’s recommendations over eligibility criteria and procedures for issuing new Ration Cards and approving pending applications for adding family members to the document.

District collectors across Telangana have been informed that apart from MeeSeva centres, applications for new Food Security cards or the addition of new members to the document could be collected through Praja Palana Seva Kendras (PPSKs).

The memo signed by the commissioner of civil supplies directed ESD MeeSeva to enable the services across centres in Telangana to ensure that only eligible applicants receive the Food Security cards and to avoid duplicate applications.

The state informatics officer, NIC, has been directed to enable the web service of the ration card database to MeeSeva to enable ration card applications through the centres.

Telangana currently has 89.96 lakh ration cards covering 281.70 lakh units. Of these, 35.51 lakh are state-issued cards, while the remaining 54.45 lakh are National Food Security Act (NFSA) cards. Eligibility for Food Security Cards (FSC) is based on income, land ownership, and specific vulnerabilities.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)