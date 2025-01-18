Those who can’t find name in new ration cards list can apply again: Telangana ministers

Hyderabad: Making it clear that those who may not find their names in the beneficiaries list of new ration card beneficiaries can still apply for the same during the gram sabhas that will be held in villages starting January 21, Telangana ministers have said that whether it is Indiramma Illu, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa or issue of new ration cards, it is a continuous process and that the state government wants all the eligible to avail these schemes.

Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Thummala Nageswara Rao, along with chief secretary A Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with all district collectors on the preparations for rolling out the three schemes and issuing new ration cards on Saturday, January 18.

The ministers said that the beneficiaries list was prepared for issuing new ration cards as per the socio-economic, caste, and jobs survey carried out across the state and as per the old ration cards’ data. They urged the people not to believe the rumours that may be spread about the state government’s new schemes.

New ration cards in Telangana, along with Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa and Indiramma Illu schemes would be implemented from January 26.

There are around 2.81 crore people in the state who are beneficiaries of 90 lakh ration cards. According to BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, those who are eligible for ration cards can still meet the concerned official and people’s representative to get one, as it is a continuous process.

He also stated that none of the old ration cards would be canceled while issuing the new ration cards.