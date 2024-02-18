No chance of BJP losing Telangana in next Assembly polls: Nadda

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda remarked that the party’s electoral luck has improved in Telangana and exuded confidence that it would grab power in the next Assembly elections.

“In many instances, there are victories even in defeats. Telangana BJP has achieved something like that. There was a time when the party had only one MLA in the state and our vote share was at 7.1%. Now it has doubled to 14 percent in the Assembly polls and the number of MLAs for the party reached 18,” he said, addressing party workers at the BJP’s two-day national council meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, February 17.

Nadda stated that “there is no chance of losing in Telangana next time,” and asked cadres to “prepare for the next Assembly polls right away.”

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने एक लम्बी वैचारिक यात्रा पूरी की है!



यह अकेली भाजपा है जिसने 1951 में जो कहा, आज 2024 में भी वही संकल्प धारण किए हुए है। pic.twitter.com/QWUtJRd81L — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 17, 2024

The meeting, which began on Saturday, is aimed at deliberating on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The event is taking place at the Bharat Mandap and will be attended by around 11,500 delegates from across the country.

The meeting will also include an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agenda includes discussions on the party’s campaign themes, political issues, the economy, and the achievements of the Modi government over the past 10 years.

The meeting will also see the participation of various dignitaries, including ministers from the central cabinet, national and state-level party officials, and members of the national council, among others