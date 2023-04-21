No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday due to Eid

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd April 2023 12:08 am IST
UAE: Eid Al Adha likely to be celebrated on July 9
Representative Image

New Delhi: There will be no change of guard ceremony on April 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as it is a gazetted holiday on account of Eid, an official statement said on Friday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguards to take charge.

Also Read
Moon sighted, India to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

“The change of guard ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 22, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said the statement issued by the President’s office.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd April 2023 12:08 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button