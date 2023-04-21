Moon sighted, India to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Hyderabad: India is all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, as the crescent moon has been sighted today. This marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which is observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting and prayer.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad held its monthly meeting for the sighting of the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1444 crescent moon. The committee is responsible for announcing the sighting of the moon and declaring the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India based on Shariah evidence.

The public was also asked to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon.

Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid today

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted yesterday. The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, many other countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival that is celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

7:10 pm: India to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as the crescent moon has been today.

6:45 pm: Ahead of the declaration of the Eid-ul-Fitr date, large crowds of buyers in Hyderabad have started flocking to mutton, poultry, and bakery shops, indicating the onset of shopping fever.

6:30 pm: Cloudy sky makes it difficult to spot the crescent moon in Hyderabad.

6:15 pm: As Shawwal moon has been sighted in Mareeba (Queensland), Australia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22.

6:00 pm: Crescent moon has been sighted in New Zealand. The country will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday