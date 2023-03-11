No concerts, MC Stan to take break from music during Ramzan

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan is being discussed everywhere on social media platforms nowadays as he has amassed a huge fan following after he emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 16 season. Stan is currently one of the top popular musicians in the country and has been making waves in the Indian music industry with his unique sound and socially conscious lyrics.

He is currently on the ‘India Tour’ which will end on the 7th of May. He started his tour to visit 10 Indian cities in March this year. He had left the audience spellbound with his electrifying performances in various cities he visited including Hyderabad.

However, with Ramzan beginning on March 23 and ending on April 23, there will be no shows during this period. Fans can look forward to catching MC Stan in action after Ramzan.

Yes, Altaf Shaikh aka MC Stan will take a break from music during Ramzan. His last concert before the onset of the holy month is on March 19 in Pune. After Pune, he will hiatus till April 28 of this year. He will again start his musical tour from Ahmedabad after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Basti ka Hasti fame will entertain his fans till May 7. He performed in Hyderabad on March 10, where more than 15 thousand of his fans attended the event. He had recently during an interview revealed that he is also planning to join Jamaat after his India Tour and also expressed his wish to perform Haj with his parents this year.

Check out the date of his concerts in different cities below