No decision yet on simultaneous polls, Telangana elections as per schedule: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Assembly polls in the state would be held as per schedule as no decision has been taken yet on holding simultaneous elections.

The Union Minister said the central government has not taken any decision so far as the high-level committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind to examine simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and Panchayats has not submitted its recommendations.

It will take time for the report to come, he said.

Reddy was responding to a query about the reported comments of state Finance Minister T Harish Rao that people are with BRS even if the BJP decides to hold simultaneous elections.

The Union Minister sought to know how the country would develop if a lot of time (by governments and others) is spent on elections.

“There are many prominent persons in it (committee). Debate needs to take place. That’s our wish. But, Telangana elections will happen at the right time…. Telangana polls and simultaneous elections (one nation, one election) are not related…” he told reporters here.

“We will take part in elections as per the schedule without being concerned about simultaneous elections. We will dislodge this corrupt and family-based party (ruling BRS),” he said.

The BJP aims to garner people’s support in the state and move in that direction, he said.

Asked about the ED notice to ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case, Reddy replied that the matter was not related to BJP.

BJP’s Telangana unit is focused on the alleged corruption in the state and the BRS government’s anti-people rule, he said.

Reacting to the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with AP Skill Development Corporation scam, Reddy said evidence should be examined before arresting any former CM.