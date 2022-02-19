No desire to be PM, merely wish to create anti-Modi front: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said that he has not wish to be the Prime Minister of India, but is only doing his bit to create an anti-Modi front in the country. An idea for which he is clearly working harder these days.

In his latest press conference, when asked whether he wishes to become the Prime Minister some day in the future, told The Siasat Daily that he has no such desire. “My desire is to serve the people and to make Telangana the most advanced and progressive state in the country,” he added.

KCR’s national ambitions have pretty much been out in the open since the previous 2018 state elections when he proposed the idea of a non-BJP and non-Congress federal front. However, that has not materialised until now, but it is clear that he is striving to form some kind of anti-BJP force. More importantly, the results of the Uttar Pradesh state polls also will also have a serious impact on the national polity.

Interestingly, in spite of his anti-Modi tirades off-late, the Prime Minister, who is well aware about the TRS’s support in the Centre with regard to passing important bills in Parliament, perhaps even wished KCR on his birthday earlier this week.

The Telangana chief minister will meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow on February 20.

KCR also questioned the timing of the Hijab controversy raised by the BJP. “BJP ruled Karnataka in the past. Why did it not raise this issue? This is a game being played in view of the elections in UP and four other states. BJP is polarizing the society to take political mileage,” the chief minister said.