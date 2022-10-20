No Diwali party at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, here’s why

Mumbai: Bollywood is known for its extravagant never-ending parties apart from movies. Diwali is around the corner and tinsel town bigwigs are throwing lavish bashes like every year to celebrate the festival with pomp and show. However, Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan will not be seen hosting a Diwali party at his residence Mannat this year.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, his manager Pooja Dadlani said that, SRK is busy with his ongoing shoots for upcoming movies Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki. Because of his work commitments, the superstar will not be organizing the festive get together this year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s diwali bash is considered as one the most memorable parties of B-town. Every year, we see stars coming out in huge numbers putting their stylish foot forward to celebrate the festival.

Not just SRK, Amitabh Bachan and Karan Johar are also not hosting a Diwali party. The reason why there is no party at Bachchan’s is not known yet but it is said that Karan is busy with his personal work and will not be hosting any parties.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up return on big screens with big projects which are currently under production stage.