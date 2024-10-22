No drinking water supply for 24 hrs in many parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Many areas in Hyderabad are going to experience a 24-hour drinking water supply disruption due to ongoing repairs.

As per the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) press note, a leakage was detected in the 2,375 mm MS pumping main of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-3, which provides water to various parts of the city. The repair work will begin on October 24 at 6 am and continue until October 25 at 6 am.

Areas in Hyderabad that will experience drinking water supply disruption

As the repair works are scheduled many areas will be affected including Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Lalapet, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Shamshabad, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, and Filmnagar.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Last month HMWSSB on September 21 announced that the water supply would be interrupted in various parts of the city due to necessary pipeline repair works. The works will be carried out on September 23 and 24.

As per a press release from the HMWSSB a 1200 mm dia PSC gravity main pipeline from Prashasan Nagar to Ayyappa Society under Krishna Phase-3, which supplies drinking water to the city of Hyderabad, has developed leakages at many places.

Then in August, the water supply was disrupted for 24 hours from 9 pm, Friday, August 30 to 9 PM, Saturday, August 31.

Earlier in July, the drinking water supply in Hyderabad was disrupted due to repair work at the Peddapur and Kandi substations.

The water supply was disrupted in areas that fall under the Lingampally, Borabanda, and Shaikpet reservoirs, as well as Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Moosapet. Additionally, low water pressure was seen in Erragadda, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, KPHB, Hydernagar, and other areas.