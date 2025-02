Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Sunday, February 16 announced there would be no drinking water supply in Hyderabad for 24 hours.

The water supply will be interrupted from 6 am on February 17 to 6 am on February 18. The restrictions have been imposed since the water board is installing 900 mm dia valves (BF & NRV) in the 3000 mm dia MS pumping main at Kondapaka pumping station in Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1, which supplies drinking water to the Hyderabad metropolis.

Also Read Hyderabad witnesses a drop Umrah bookings due to rising costs

No drinking water supply in following Hyderabad areas

Operation and Maintainance (O&M) Division-6: SR Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Somajiguda, Fatehnagar.

O&M Division-9: Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Yellammabanda, Moosapet, Bharat Nagar, Moti Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Baba Nagar, KPHB, Balaji Nagar, Hasmatpet.

O&M Division-12: Chintal, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Shahpur Nagar, Gajula Ramaram, Suraram, Adarsh Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, Ushodaya.

O&M Division-13: Alwal, Father Balayya Nagar, Venkatapuram, Machhabollaram, Defence Colony, Vajpayee Nagar, Yapral, Chanikyapuri, Gautam Nagar, Sainathapuram.

O&M Division-14: Cherlapalli, Saibaba Nagar, Radhika.

O&M Division-15: Kondapur, Doyens, Madhapur (some areas).

O&M Division-17: Hafizpet, Miyapur.

O&M Division-21: Kompally, Gundla Pochampally, Thoonkunta, Jawahar Nagar, Dammayiguda, Nagaram.

O&M Division-22: Nizampet, Bachupally, Pragathi Nagar, Gandi Maisamma, Tellapur, Bollaram.

Transmission Division-4: MES, Trishul Lines, Gun Rock, Hakimpet Air Force, Secunderabad Cantonment, Bibinagar AIIMS.

RWS of Tax Areas: Pragyapur (Gajwel), Aler (Bhuvanagiri), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shamirpet).

Citizens have been asked to use water judiciously to prevent any inconvenence.