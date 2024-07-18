No end to human ambition, people should work for mankind: Mohan Bhagwat

Gumla: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that people should work relentlessly for the welfare of mankind, since there is no end to the pursuit of development and human ambition.

In the course of self-development, a man may want to become ‘superman’, then ‘Devta’ and ‘Bhagwan’ and aspire for ‘vishwaroop’, but nobody is certain what lies ahead, Bhagwat said.

Addressing a village-level workers meeting, organised by a non-profit organisation Vikas Bharti here, he also said that some people, despite being human, lacked human qualities and they should inculcate it first.

“After achieving human qualities, man aspires to become superman with supernatural powers and then attain the status of ‘Devta’ and ‘Bhagwan’. He then aspires for vishwaroop (the supreme power’s all-pervading form). What is beyond that, no one is certain,” Bhagwat said.

There is no end to the development of the inner and outer self and one should work relentlessly for humanity, he said adding that a worker should never be satisfied with his or her work, he said.

“Work should continue, one should strive to work constantly in areas of environment, education and health…There is no end to it and constant work in different areas is the only solution…We should strive to make this world a beautiful place as is the nature of India,” the RSS chief said.

He said the nature of India is imbibed from fields and jungles and ‘Sanatan Dharma’ came from it.

“The Sanatan Sanskriti and Dharma did not come from royal palaces but from Ashrams and forests. With changing times, our clothes may change but our nature will never change,” said the RSS head.

“To continue our work and services in the changing times, we need to adapt to new ways and methods. Those who keep their nature intact are called developed,” he said.

He also stated that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ believed in the welfare of mankind.

Bhagwat asserted that everyone should work relentlessly towards the welfare of society and added that those who are working in real sense “should speak from the stage while we should sit and listen.”

He also said the tribals have remained backward and a lot of work is needed in the area of education and health for them.

“In forest areas where the tribals traditionally live, the people are peaceful and simple in nature which is not found in big cities. Here I can trust villagers with my eyes closed but in cities, we have to be careful with whom we are talking,” he added.

Bhagwat added that he was never worried about the country’s future as many people were working collectively for its betterment which was bound to show results.

“There has been no doubt about the country’s future. Good things should happen, as all are working for it. We are also making efforts,” he said.

The RSS head said people of India have their own nature and many are working for the welfare of the country without a desire for name or fame.

“We have different styles of worship as we have 33 crore Gods and Goddesses and more than 3,800 languages are spoken here and even the food habits are different. Despite the difference, our mind is one and cannot be found in other countries,” he said.

“When we work for the betterment of anyone, our development also takes place. Human beings never live alone and they are not scared of death. If he is made to live alone in a closed room, he will get mad in a few months. If humans live together they have sentiments attached to them,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat added that these days so called progressive people believe in giving back to society which was ingrained in Indian culture.

“It is nowhere written in the scriptures but generation by generation it is there in our nature,” he said.

He asserted that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world came to know that India has the roadmap to peace and happiness.

“Various experiments were made in the past 2,000 years, but they failed to provide happiness and peace that are ingrained in India’s traditional way (of life). After Corona, the world came to know that India has the roadmap to peace and happiness,” Bhagwat said.

He said women in the country are treated as ‘matri swarupa’ (form of mother) which happens only in India and this is the nature of “our development”.