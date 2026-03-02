No free bus rides for persons with disabilities in Telangana: TGSRTC clarifies

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) issued a clarification on free bus rides for persons with disabilities in RTC buses, stating the news is false and no such orders were issued.

“#TGSRTC warns of strict #criminalaction against those spreading #fake news. The public is advised to rely only on #officialannouncements,” TGSRTC clarified on its X handle on March 2, 2026.

A week ago, TGSRTC said that all male candidates holding bus passes could travel free of cost to and from exam centres in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, in view of the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations 2026, between February 25 and March 13.

In December 2025, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a free transport facility for all differently-abled people in Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses, and assured them that Amaravati would be built as a disability-friendly city.

Around 2 lakh differently-abled people in AP were expected to benefit from the scheme.