No freedom fighters in Telangana? Raja Singh opposes Trump Towers

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh objected to the proposed Trump Towers in Kokapet, claiming it raises serious questions about the “priorities and values” of the Telangana government.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 12, Singh said he was apprehensive about “promoting” United States President Donald Trump through a major tower project in Hyderabad.

“I want to ask Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy this: Is Telangana so short of inspirational personalities that we have to glorify the name of a foreign political leader when our own soil has produced countless freedom fighters and national heroes who sacrificed their lives for India?” Singh said.

Slamming the Congress government, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the country achieved freedom because of the nation’s ultimate sacrifice and cannot be attributed to businessmen, celebrities, or foreign political leaders.

‘Landmarks should be named after Indian, Telugu freedom fighters’

He asserted that Telangana and India both have a glorious history of sacrifice and have witnessed great personalities like Komaram Bheem, Chakali Ilamma, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel devote their lives to the cause of India.

“If a landmark tower of this scale must be built in Hyderabad, why should it bear Donald Trump‘s name?” he asked, questioning the government’s decision.

He suggested that buildings and establishments should be named after Telangana freedom fighters or an Indian national hero.

“I ask you to reconsider whether the name of Donald Trump truly represents the values, history and spirit of Telangana,” Singh said.

The MLA said since Trump is a highly controversial political figure, Telangana should not glorify or politically endorse him or any foreign leader via such landmarks.

‘Build towers in Hyderabad, but honour Bharat’

Stating, “Build towers in Hyderabad, but honour Bharat,” Singh claimed he has no objection to investment, development, luxury housing or international business in Telangana. Investors are even welcome, he said.

“But development must not come at the cost of our historical pride and national values,” Singh added.

His simple demand to the CM is to build the tower if all legal requirements are fulfilled — “but do not glorify Donald Trump’s name at the cost of Telangana’s own heroes.”

His statement comes as the project was officially announced on Tuesday, August 11, by Tribeca Developers, which has taken charge of the project in collaboration with Ira Realty. Hyderabad’s Trump Towers has been registered with the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority and is proposed to be a luxury residential development with a total investment of Rs 2,000 crore, including land costs.