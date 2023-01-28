No freedom for Islamic activities in any country like that in India: Muslim scholar

Speaking at a programme in this northern district, he asked whether there was any other country which grants operational freedom for Muslim outfits like in our country.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2023 10:37 pm IST
UP: After Lulu Mall, namaz at Meerut Mall sparks controversy; probe ordered
Representational photo

Kozhikode: An Islamic scholar in Kerala on Saturday said there is no other country in the world where Islamic activities can be done freely like that in India and such kind of operational freedom is absent even in the so-called Muslim countries.

Speaking at a programme in this northern district, he asked whether there was any other country which grants operational freedom for Muslim outfits like in our country.

The statement of Ponmala Abdul Khader Musliyar, who belongs to the Muslims scholars’ body “Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama” (Samastha), came at a time when discussions are raging about religious freedom of minority communities in the country.

Also Read
Can’t permit SIMI’s objective of ‘establishing Islamic rule’ to subsist: Centre

“When you look at the world nations, (you can find that) there is no other country where Islamic activities are being done like that in India. In which countries are these organisational activities possible?” he said.

Even among the familiar Gulf nations like UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia or in eastern countries like Singapore, Malaysia and so on, there is no other country suitable for our (Islamic) activities, he explained.

Musliyar said in India, the Islamic outfits can operate from the grassroot level to any extent and it is not possible even in countries like Qatar, UAE or Saudi Arabia.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button