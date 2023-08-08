No govt job for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to “ban” people accused of rape and other sex crimes from government jobs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday amid an outcry over the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bhilwara.

In a tweet, he said a record of such people will be maintained at police stations and it will also be mentioned on character certificates needed for government jobs.

The state government has decided that raped accused and those who molest girls and women will be “banned from government jobs”, Gehlot said.

Like history sheeters, the chief minister said, a record of people accused of sex crimes will also be maintained at police stations and this will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government or police. “Social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary,” Gehlot tweeted.

In an statement issued earlier, he also directed the police to take strict action against “criminal-minded people”, asserting that the prevention of crimes against women and weaker sections of society is the top priority of his government.

Terming the incident of rape and murder of a minor in Bhilwara as “tragic”, he said the police took quick action in the matter and efforts are being made to give the strict punishment to the accused at the earliest.

Gehlot alleged that some people are giving a “political colour” to the incident, saying it is not appropriate.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped, killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara district on August 2 when she had gone to graze cattle.

Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in the case so far. A married minor and a teenager have also been apprehended, according to police.

Gehlot asked the police to keep a record of habitual lawbreakers so that action, including depriving them of government jobs, could be taken.

Also Read Will not tolerate those who harass women: Ashok Gehlot

He said this during a review meeting of the law and order situation at his official residence Monday night.

According to the official statement, the chief minister instructed the police officials to take strict action against criminal-minded people by launching a special campaign.

राज्य सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़, दुष्कर्म के प्रयास एवं दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों एवं मनचलों को सरकारी नौकरियों से प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मनचलों का भी पुलिस थानों में हिस्ट्रीशीटरों की तरह रिकॉर्ड रखा जाएगा एवं राज्य सरकार/ पुलिस द्वारा जारी… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2023

He also directed strict action against bars and nightclubs that remain open beyond scheduled hours.

He said besides taking action against managers and owners, the licences of such outlets will be cancelled for violating the rules.

According to the statement, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Government Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and senior officers were present in the meeting.