No guarantee if today’s INDIA Alliance will exist tomorrow: K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Thursday asserted that there is no guarantee that today’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance will exist tomorrow.

Earlier on August 2, BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) made it clear that his party is not siding with either the INDIA alliance or NDA.

“There is no guarantee if today’s INDIA Alliance will exist tomorrow. There will be state elections and seat-sharing issues for the Parliament election before that. The situation would be different after that,” K Kavitha told ANI.

She further said that when the results of the Parliament elections come, the situation would change after that too.

“Historically, pre-poll alliances have not been very successful in this country. So, we will definitely wait. But BRS is a national party with a national agenda and a universal agenda. It is not like the Congress party with one agenda in Karnataka and another agenda in Telangana,” she added.

Kavitha further attacked the BJP saying that the party has done nothing for Telangana for the last 10 years so they will get negative results in Telangana just like Karnataka

“In the South, people always look at which party is raising the issues of their region the most so the result here will be different. BJP has done nothing for Telangana for the last 10 years so they will get negative results in Telangana just like Karnataka,” she said.

Earlier, the opposition parties, united under the banner of the INDIA on August 31-September 1, concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

After a two-day meeting of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance coalition four main committees were formed in which members of all the political parties were included.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

INDIA alliance is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress and the parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.