No HC stay order on Old City Hyderabad Metro Rail works: HAML

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited & Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) MD NVS Reddy on Friday, June 13, denied that there is a stay order from the High Court over ongoing metro rail works in the Old City. Calling media reports “factually incorrect and misleading”, the HAML MD said that interim relief granted is only till the next date of hearing. The issue is regarding the damage of heritage sites.

The development comes as several buildings, especially from the Dar-ul-Shifa to Munshi Naan route, have been demolished or are currently being razed to pave way for the Hyderabad Metro rail. The new Hyderabad Metro Rail route connects the Old City via the Falaknuma to the airport. So far about 311 properties have been acquired and an amount of Rs. 283 crore has been disbursed towards compensation for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the Old City.

“The Hon’ble HC has not issued any stay order either yesterday or in the past on metro rail works in the old city. On behalf of HAML the Addl AG gave an assurance to the Hon’ble HC earlier itself that no heritage structure would be touched or demolished,” said a press release from the HAML MD.

The HAML MD said that the High Court orders are being “misinterpreted as a part of a misinformation campaign” and added that the demolition of affected structures is going on at a good pace with attractive compensation package to owners of the affected properties. He called the compensation “consent awards”.

The HAML MD was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF) with regard to heritage sites that it claimed are being affected due to the metro rail works in the Old City of Hyderabad,. The HAML in its response submitted to the High Court that no heritage structure is being touched / demolished in the old city and that the Hyderabad Metro Rail alignment is far away from Charminar and Falaknuma precincts.

“On behalf of HAML, the Additional Advocate General Mr.Imran Khan gave an assurance to the High Court that no heritage structure would be touched or demolished. Thereafter the petitioner and HAML filed additional affidavits and counter affidavits. In response to the latest additional affidavits filed by the petitioner a few days ago, the Additional AG sought time for HAML to file it’s response and the High Court granted 3 weeks time to file a consolidated counter. In it’s order, the High Court has only stated that interim relief granted, if any, shall remain in operation till the next date of hearing,” said NVS Reddy.

The HAML MD also reiterated that appropriate engineering solutions are being adopted to protect the heritage structures and that as assured to the High Court, no heritage structure will be touched or demolished. He added that the close proximity of buildings almost touching each other and the presence of intertwined electrical, telecom and other cables as the main constraints for the metro rail in the Old City.