No ICC sanctions on Bangladesh for refusal to play T20 WC in India

Dubai: The ICC on Monday, February 9, said it would not be imposing any penalty on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for refusing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India.

The world governing body said it made the decision after a dialogue with the BCB as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board, which announced a boycott of the February 15 game against India to show its solidarity with Bangladesh.

“It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter,” the ICC said in a statement.

“It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact.”

The ICC said its “approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment.”

Bangladesh had refused to travel to India for the ongoing mega-event citing security worries and were replaced by Scotland.

The world body also said that as part of an understanding, Bangladesh will also host an ICC Event between 2028 and 2031.

“As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements.”

ICC said the move “reflects confidence in Bangladesh’s capability as a host and reinforces the ICC’s commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country.”

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said: “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation.

“Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened.

“Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”

BCB president Aminul Islam had travelled to Pakistan on Sunday for discussions, including a virtual meeting with the ICC and the PCB, amid efforts to resolve the standoff.

In a statement issued in Dhaka earlier in the day, Islam said he had requested Pakistan to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, during his meeting with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system,” he said.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Naqvi had reached out to Islam and requested that he make a formal appeal to Pakistan.

“Bulbul was called by Naqvi to request that he issues a formal appeal to Pakistan to play the game (against India) and that was a respectable way of wriggling out of the mess,” a source aware of the development said.

PCB chief Naqvi on Monday said a final decision on whether Pakistan would boycott the match against India would be clear within the next 24 hours, acknowledging hectic deliberations with the ICC that also involved his Bangladesh counterpart Islam.

The trigger for Bangladesh’s refusal to play in India was the release of their pacer Mustafziur Rahman from the KKR squad on BCCI’s instructions.

ICC reaffirms BCB’s position as a valued Full Member





The ICC said it has concluded an “an open, constructive and congenial dialogue” with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

It said the dialogue covered several matters, including but not limited to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia.

“While reflecting on the Bangladesh cricket team’s unfortunate absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the global governing body for cricket reaffirmed BCB’s position as a valued Full Member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game.

“The ICC also reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team’s non-participation in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup does not have any long-term effects on Cricket in the country,” the world body said.

It said the dialogue reflected a forward-looking alignment reached in good faith and intended to provide clarity on the current position of the stakeholders.

“They do not alter, qualify or detract from the ICC’s constitutional autonomy, governance framework or established decision-making processes, all of which remain fully applicable,” said the ICC.

“The ICC, PCB and BCB, along with other Members, remain committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport. All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity.”



