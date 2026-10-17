No ‘Indian Roller’ at pandals, warns Telangana Forest dept

Forest officials said that the Palapitta is a key bird in biodiversity and everyone has a responsibility to protect wildlife.

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Telangana Forest Dept officials display a poster about Indian Roller conservation at a public event.
Officials from Telangana Forest Department at an event promoting Indian Roller awareness, with posters and informational materials.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department has warned against displaying the Palapitta bird, popularly known as the ‘Indian Roller’, during Dasara celebrations.

Officials said cases will be registered against the offenders if the Palapitta is displayed, caught, or otherwise used illegally at the pandals.

They designed special posters to create awareness about the conservation of the Palapitta bird.

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Through these posters, they are educating pandal organisers and advising them not to engage in activities such as capturing and displaying birds.

Forest officials said that the Palapitta is a key bird in biodiversity and everyone has a responsibility to protect wildlife.

They made it clear that no action should be taken to harm the birds in the name of festival traditions. People have been asked to immediately inform the Forest Department officials if they notice anyone displaying Palapitta at the pandals.

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Officials have called on everyone to be a partner in nature conservation by protecting the bird and acting responsibly towards wildlife.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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