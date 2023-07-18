No indication that Afghan refugees in Pak guilty of acts of terrorism: WH

Washington: There is no indication that the Afghan refugees in Pakistan or those living along the border are guilty of acts of terrorism, the White House said Monday.

“(We are) Seeing no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along that border are guilty of acts of terrorism,” White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.

“We are grateful to Pakistan for the incredible generosity that they have extended to so many Afghans who are just looking for a safe and secure place to be. And we’ll continue to work with Pakistan as we have on their legitimate terrorism threats and their challenges in counterterrorism,” he said.

“I mean the President’s been clear that we’re going to take seriously our ability to improve our over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability, and we’ll use it effectively as we need to use it,” Kirby said in response to a question.