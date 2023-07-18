No indication that Afghan refugees in Pak guilty of acts of terrorism: WH

"(We are) Seeing no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along that border are guilty of acts of terrorism," White House

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th July 2023 9:00 am IST
White House refuses to pay for Twitter's Blue verification: Report
White House refuses to pay for Twitter's Blue verification: Report

Washington: There is no indication that the Afghan refugees in Pakistan or those living along the border are guilty of acts of terrorism, the White House said Monday.

BookMyMBBS

“(We are) Seeing no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along that border are guilty of acts of terrorism,” White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.

Also Read
Pak Army expresses serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan

“We are grateful to Pakistan for the incredible generosity that they have extended to so many Afghans who are just looking for a safe and secure place to be. And we’ll continue to work with Pakistan as we have on their legitimate terrorism threats and their challenges in counterterrorism,” he said.

MS Education Academy

“I mean the President’s been clear that we’re going to take seriously our ability to improve our over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability, and we’ll use it effectively as we need to use it,” Kirby said in response to a question.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th July 2023 9:00 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button