Pak Army expresses serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Army has expressed serious concerns over safe havens and liberty of action available to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday, media reports said.

The military’s media wing statement came as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, visited the Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob in which nine security personnel embraced martyrdom, Geo News reported.

The ISPR said that it is expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha agreement.

“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed,” the statement emphasised, Geo News reported.

Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan, it added.

The ISPR further said operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the armed forces “shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country”.

With five more soldiers scumbled to their injuries, the number of military personnel who were killed climbed to nine as terrorists launched an attack on the Pakistan Army’s Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the garrison, the ISPR said, adding that the initial attempt to sneak into the facility was “checked by soldiers on duty”.