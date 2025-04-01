No interruption by Hyderabad police during Shobha Yatra, Raja Singh urges CM

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh has urged Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to instruct Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand not to create unnecessary hurdles and allow the Shobha Yatra to proceed as it has every year.

In a letter to Telangana CM on Tuesday, April 1, Raja Singh stated that the Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra is set to begin from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet and will conclude at HVS Public School in Sultan Bazar, within the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

“I have been leading this yatra since 2010, and in all these 15 years, not a single incident has disturbed the peace of Hyderabad. Every year, lakhs of Ram bhakts participate in the yatra with devotion and discipline,” he wrote.

“This year, I am being pressured by the Hyderabad police commissioner through ACP and DCPs, citing Supreme Court rulings on sound pollution to restrict the use of sound systems during the yatra. I wish to question whether these rules are being enforced uniformly. If so, why is noise pollution heard five times a day, 12 months a year across the city without any restrictions?” Raja Singh questioned.

In his letter, Raja Singh pointed out that a recent AIMIM meeting was held with loud sound systems and DJ music, yet no objections were raised by the authorities.

Raja Singh further mentioned, “Every year, police register cases against me for organizing the yatra, but that has never deterred me from taking it out. Even this time, the yatra will be grander than ever. No force can stop the devotion of millions of Ram bhakts.”

“I urge you to instruct the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to stop creating unnecessary hurdles and to allow the yatra to proceed as it always does every year. I also invite you to be a part of the yatra this year and witness the unwavering devotion of the people. Looking forward to your positive response,” he added.