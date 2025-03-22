Raja Singh criticises BJP over appointment of Telangana unit president

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday, March 22 criticised his party regarding the appointment of Telangana BJP president.

He asked whether the president would be appointed by the BJP’s Telangana committee or the Central committee, adding that if the state committee appoints the president it will be a ‘rubber stamp’.

The Gohamahal MLA opined that it is better if the president is appointed by the central committee. “Previous presidents formed groups within the party which hampered the BJP’s image,” Raja Singh alleged during a press meet.

He further alleged that the BJP has, in the past, neglected those who took the blame of senior leaders and served jail terms. Raja Singh said that if the new president also indulges in groupism, it will further damage the saffron party’s image.

The BJP MLA expressed faith in the party’s central leadership to give a free hand to the MLAs and MPs from Telangana. “Party workers who work for the promotion of Hindutva are being trampled upon. The new president must ensure that such activities do not occur in the future,” Raja Singh added.

“When I speak, I am expressing the ideology of the party and if someone has an issue with me they can raise it with the senior leadership,” the Goshamahal MLA concluded.

The saffron party is set to appoint a new president and speculations regarding various leaders taking the post are rife since January this year.

The incumbent Telangana BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the president would be appointed shortly. He clarified that there is no rule the nominee should come from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

Reddy said that the constitution of booth committees, mandal committees and enrolment of new members have been completed and 50 percent of the mandal committee presidents belong to the backward class.

He also said that 33 percent of BJP Telangana’s posts will be given to women.

Etala Rajendra a strong contender

Malkajgiri Lok Sabha MP Etala Rajendra has emerged as a favourite to become the BJP’s Telangana president. He along with ex-MLC and long-term party leader Ram Chander have emerged as front-runners for the post.

Karimnagar MP and Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarified he is not in the race. Kumar, who was the state BJP president earlier, was replaced by G Kishan Reddy (and Secunderabad Lok Sabha MP) just before the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Rajender, an ex-BRS minister, was sacked by former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over corruption allegations from the cabinet. He then quit the BRS and joined the BJP following which he won as an MP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had also reportedly lobbied for the same position earlier, but was unsuccessful, sources said.