Telangana BJP to elect its new president in a week: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Announcing that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit will elect its new president in a week, current party state president and Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy clarified that there was no rule the nominee should come from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

Speaking with media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Saturday, January 18, Kishan Reddy said that the constitution of booth committees, mandal committees and enrolment of new members have been completed and 50 per cent of the mandal committee presidents came from backward classes.

He also said that 33 per cent of BJP Telangana’s posts will be given to women.

Also Read With massive gains in Telangana, BJP poses new challenge for Congress

Taking a jibe at chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent campaigning in Delhi for the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that it will not translate into votes for the Congress.

Noting that the BJP has never spoken against freebies, he felt that welfare schemes needed to be implemented based on the financial condition of the state.

Eatala Rajender a favourite for Telangana BJP president post

Malkajgiri Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Eatala Rajender has emerged as a favourite to become the BJP’s Telangana president. The MP along with ex-MLC and long-term party leader Ram Chander had emerged as front-runners for the post.

Karimnagar MP and Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarified he is not in the race. Kumar, who was the state BJP earlier, was replaced by G Kishan Reddy (and Secunderabad Lok Sabha MP) just before the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Also Read Eatala Rajender emerges as front-runner for Telangana BJP prez post

Eatala Rajender, an ex-BRS minister, was sacked by former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over corruption allegations from the cabinet. He then quit the BRS and joined the BJP, following which he won as an MP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had also reportedly lobbied for the same position earlier, but was unsuccessful, sources said.